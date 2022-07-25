Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 49,888 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

