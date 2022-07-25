Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 97,956 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,956 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Celsius worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,478,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after buying an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,396,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,382,850. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

