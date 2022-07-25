Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,859,448 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859,448 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 214,809 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

