Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BCRX opened at $11.11 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
