Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of RPC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,182 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,911,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,911,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,134,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,359,298.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222 over the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RES opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

