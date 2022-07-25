Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,142.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

