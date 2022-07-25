Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.