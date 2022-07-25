Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.