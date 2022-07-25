Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

