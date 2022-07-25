CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 48,943 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 307.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of FB Financial worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 276,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK opened at $41.28 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

