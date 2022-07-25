CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.