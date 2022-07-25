CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $220.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

