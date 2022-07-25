CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,236 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.46 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43.

