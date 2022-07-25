CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 847 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.59 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

