CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

