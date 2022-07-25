CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $202.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

