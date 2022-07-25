CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

DVY stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

