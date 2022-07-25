CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.94 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

