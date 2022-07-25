CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

