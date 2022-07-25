CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $239.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $266.13. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

