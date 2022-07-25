CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $108.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

