CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

