CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

