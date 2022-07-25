CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

