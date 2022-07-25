Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,839 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,014 shares of company stock worth $299,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

