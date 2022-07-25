Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $306.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

