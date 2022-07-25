Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

