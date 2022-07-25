CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,221 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

