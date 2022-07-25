CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,341 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

