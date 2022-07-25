CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,219 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.7 %

WRB stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.