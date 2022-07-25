CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 715 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 954,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,004 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,765,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GSSC opened at $55.21 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.