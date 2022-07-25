CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,400 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Olin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $47.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

