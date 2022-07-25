CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

RY opened at $95.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

