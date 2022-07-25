CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 14,419 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $1,300,882.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,086.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

