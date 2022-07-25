CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

