CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.