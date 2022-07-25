CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average is $210.65. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

