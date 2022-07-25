CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $287,000 Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

