CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $293,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,158,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

