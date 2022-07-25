CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $320,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.