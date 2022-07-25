CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $342,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $473.88 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.