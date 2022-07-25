CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $374,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

