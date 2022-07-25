CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $240.15 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.