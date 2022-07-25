CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $347,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

