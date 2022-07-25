CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

