CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $496.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

