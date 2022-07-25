CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 277 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock worth $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

