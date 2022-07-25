CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 2,884 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 245,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

