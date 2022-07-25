CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 409 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.5 %

WHR stock opened at $167.77 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average is $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

