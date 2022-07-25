CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 6,298 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UiPath were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 564.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,442 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $66.07.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

